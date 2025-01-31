Howard University Taps Antiracist Scholar Ibram X. Kendi to Head New Advanced Studies Institute

Howard University has appointed renowned historian and bestselling author Dr. Ibram X. Kendi to lead its newly established Institute for Advanced Study, marking a significant expansion of the historically Black university's research capabilities. The institute will focus on interdisciplinary research addressing global African diaspora issues, including studies on race, technology, climate change, and systemic disparities.

Kendi, a MacArthur Fellowship recipient and one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people, brings considerable scholarly credentials to the position. His appointment continues Howard's legacy of housing influential Black intellectuals and fostering groundbreaking research on racial justice.

“This is the most fulfilling career choice I have ever made,” said Kendi, who is currently a professor at Boston University but has held teaching positions at American University, University of Florida and SUNY Albany. "I have had my eye on the Mecca my entire career, studying its history and witnessing what Howard means to the culture.”

The new institute will implement a competitive residential fellowship program, bringing together international scholars to pursue research projects across various disciplines. A unique aspect of the program pairs each fellow with a Howard student, creating mentorship opportunities while advancing research goals. The fellowship program will also be available to Howard's faculty members.

Howard's Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Anthony K. Wutoh said there is a strong alignment between Kendi's work and the university's mission.

“Dr. Ibram X. Kendi's exceptional scholarship and unwavering commitment to social justice align perfectly with Howard University's mission and values as we deepen our scholarship on the African Diaspora," he said.

The institute's research agenda is ambitious, targeting persistent inequities across multiple sectors including technology, healthcare, education, environmental issues, economics, governance, and the criminal legal system. This comprehensive approach reflects Howard's historical commitment to addressing systemic racism through scholarly inquiry.

Kendi joins Howard at the height of his academic career. His work has significantly shaped contemporary discussions about racism, with his book How to Be an Antiracist achieving international bestseller status. His earlier work, Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America, won the National Book Award for Nonfiction and was recently adapted into an Emmy-nominated Netflix documentary.

A trained historian, Kendi has also worked as a journalist and served for many years as a contributor to Diverse.

His appointment connects to Howard's rich tradition of housing influential scholars who have shaped American civil rights discourse. The university's historical roster includes figures like Charles Hamilton Houston and William Hastie, who developed legal strategies against segregation, and Francis Cecil Sumner, whose research contributed to the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision.

Kendi's publication record includes sixteen books, with ten reaching The New York Times bestseller list. His recent adaptation of Howard alumna Zora Neale Hurston's "Barracoon" and his co-edited volume Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019" demonstrate his commitment to preserving and analyzing Black historical narratives.

The establishment of the Institute for Advanced Study under Kendi's leadership represents Howard's continued evolution as a center for critical research on race and society. It also positions the university as a major powerbroker who can attract well-known Black scholars. Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize winning journalist is on Howard’s faculty as well as award-winning writer Ta-Nehesi Coates, who is the Sterling Brown Endowed Chair at the university. As higher education grapples with questions of equity and inclusion, Howard's new institute positions the university to lead scholarly discourse on these crucial issues while training the next generation of researchers and thought leaders.

The institute's focus on mentorship through its fellowship program suggests a commitment to developing future scholars while producing cutting-edge research. University leaders said that this approach aligns with Howard's dual mission of academic excellence and community impact, creating opportunities for both established researchers and emerging scholars to contribute to the field.