Morgan State University Launches Task Force to Combat Declining Black Male Enrollment





Morgan State University, Maryland's largest Historically Black University, is taking decisive action to address a concerning trend: the steady decline in Black male enrollment. University President Dr. David K. Wilson has announced the formation of a specialized task force to investigate and reverse this downturn, which mirrors a broader national challenge facing HBCUs across America.

Recent data from the American Institute for Boys and Men reveals a stark reality: HBCUs have experienced a 25% decrease in Black male enrollment since 2010, surpassing the 22% decline observed across all U.S. higher education institutions. At Morgan State, despite achieving record-breaking total enrollment figures and becoming the nation's third-largest HBCU, the percentage of Black male students has dropped from 43% in 2015 to 37% in fall 2024.

"Morgan has long been a leader in providing access and opportunity for Black males seeking higher education," Wilson said. “The ongoing decline in Black male enrollment at HBCUs is a clarion call for action, and we will not stand idly by.”

The Presidential Task Force on the State of Black Male Enrollment at Morgan will be led by co-chairs Dr. Mark Barnes, associate professor of History and Geography, and Dr. Michael Sinclair, associate professor of Social Work. This interdisciplinary group brings together faculty, researchers, staff, and students to develop innovative solutions for improving recruitment, engagement, and retention.

Sinclair emphasized the complexity of the challenge ahead: “Addressing the decline in Black male enrollment requires a thoughtful, cross-sectional analysis of the economic, social, and institutional factors at play—and the broader socioeconomic impact on Black families and communities." He added that the task force aims not only to understand these trends but to implement meaningful solutions that will encourage Black men to view higher education as an attainable and rewarding path.

The task force will focus on several key areas, including examining socioeconomic and cultural factors influencing college enrollment, identifying successful intervention models, and evaluating the current student experience of Black males at Morgan. Their work will culminate in a comprehensive set of recommendations designed to strengthen retention and graduation rates.

Experts point to multiple factors contributing to the national decline in Black male enrollment at HBCUs. These include economic pressures, evolving societal perceptions of college education, and ongoing challenges in academic preparation and financial aid access. The more pronounced decline at HBCUs compared to predominantly white institutions (PWIs) suggests unique challenges within the HBCU community that require targeted solutions.

Morgan State's initiative comes at a critical time when higher education institutions nationwide are grappling with enrollment challenges. However, the specific focus on Black male students at HBCUs represents a targeted approach to addressing educational equity and access within the African American community.

The university's leadership position as the third-largest HBCU in the nation places it in a unique position to pioneer solutions that could benefit similar institutions across the country. The findings and recommendations from the task force are expected to inform best practices nationwide, potentially creating a blueprint for other institutions facing similar challenges.

University officials say that as Morgan continues its mission as a champion for educational access and achievement among Black men, this new initiative represents a significant step toward understanding and addressing the complex factors affecting Black male enrollment in higher education. The success of this task force, they add, could have far-reaching implications for the future of HBCUs and their vital role in educating and empowering Black students.