Historic Black Church Eliminates Student Debt for SAU Seniors





Alfred Street Baptist Church of Alexandria, Virginia, a prominent Black congregation located just outside Washington D.C., has donated $132,469 to Saint Augustine's University (SAU) to eliminate the outstanding debt of 11 graduating seniors, enabling them to receive their diplomas debt-free at the May 3rd commencement ceremony.

The timely donation comes as SAU faces a litany of challenges, including an appeal to hold on to its accreditation.

The 222-year-old church, one of the nation's oldest and largest predominantly African American congregations with approximately 13,000 members, has a long history of supporting historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Church officials estimate about 60% of Alfred Street's members are HBCU graduates themselves.

"This act of grace by Alfred Street Baptist Church is nothing short of transformative for our students and our institution," said SAU Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess. "We are immensely grateful for this demonstration of faith and partnership."

The donation comes at a critical time when many small private colleges and HBCUs face financial challenges. The university had initially informed the entire graduating class that students with unpaid tuition balances could not participate in the commencement ceremony. While more than half of SAU's graduating class managed to settle their balances independently, 11 students still needed assistance.

"This is what ministry looks like," said Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, Senior Pastor of Alfred Street Baptist Church. "We believe in investing in students, in HBCUs, and in a future where financial hardship should never be a barrier to graduation."

This isn't the first time Alfred Street Baptist Church has stepped up to support HBCU students. In 2019, the church raised $150,000 in a single weekend to pay off account balances for 34 graduating seniors at Howard University while also contributing $50,000 to assist Bennett College.

The connection between SAU and Alfred Street was nurtured by SAU alumni Gilbert and Carolyn Knowles, who are members of the church.

"When my wife and I discovered that our church, Alfred Street, approved the donation and the amount they would give to SAU, we cried tears of joy out of love for our church and our alma mater," said Gilbert Knowles, a 1976 graduate.

For students like SGA President Tillia Leary, a graduating senior from The Bahamas majoring in accounting, the donation has been life changing. "This incredible act of kindness lifted a major burden and affirmed my belief in the power of community and faith," said Leary, who plans to attend Ball State University for her master's degree.

The timing of this gift coincides with SAU's efforts to overcome recent challenges and chart a course forward. Representatives from Alfred Street Baptist Church will attend SAU's commencement ceremony to celebrate with the students whose burdens they've helped lift.

While this donation covers 11 seniors' debt, many other SAU students still face financial hurdles totaling approximately $230,000. The university is calling on others moved by the church’s act of philanthropy, to contribute to their student relief funds or scholarship programs.