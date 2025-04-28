Shooting at Elizabeth City State University Leaves One Dead, Six Injured





A fatal shooting occurred early Sunday at Elizabeth City State University (ECSU), a historically Black university in North Carolina, leaving one non-student dead and six others injured. The incident, which took place following a campus celebration, has raised concerns about safety and security at the institution.

State, county, and local law enforcement agencies are investigating the shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the center of campus after Yard Fest, part of the university's weeklong Viking Fest celebration. According to university officials, a 24-year-old man who was not enrolled at the school was pronounced dead.

Four individuals, including three ECSU students, suffered gunshot wounds. Two additional students were injured during the ensuing commotion. All victims were transported to a local medical center for treatment, and none of their injuries are considered life-threatening.

"There is no immediate threat to the campus community at this time, and ECSU Police has increased patrols across the campus for added safety," university officials stated.

The shooting prompted a temporary campus lockdown with a shelter-in-place order for all students. ECSU, which had an enrollment of 2,261 students as of fall 2024, is located about 26 miles south of the North Carolina-Virginia border.

This incident follows another recent campus shooting at Florida State University on April 17, where two people were killed and six others wounded when a 20-year-old student opened fire near the student union.

Campus officials are urging anyone with information, photos, or videos related to the ECSU shooting to contact police as the investigation continues.