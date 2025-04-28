Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Shooting at Elizabeth City State University Leaves One Dead, Six Injured

Diverse Staff
Apr 28, 2025


Images (15)A fatal shooting occurred early Sunday at Elizabeth City State University (ECSU), a historically Black university in North Carolina, leaving one non-student dead and six others injured. The incident, which took place following a campus celebration, has raised concerns about safety and security at the institution.

State, county, and local law enforcement agencies are investigating the shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the center of campus after Yard Fest, part of the university's weeklong Viking Fest celebration. According to university officials, a 24-year-old man who was not enrolled at the school was pronounced dead.

Four individuals, including three ECSU students, suffered gunshot wounds. Two additional students were injured during the ensuing commotion. All victims were transported to a local medical center for treatment, and none of their injuries are considered life-threatening.

"There is no immediate threat to the campus community at this time, and ECSU Police has increased patrols across the campus for added safety," university officials stated.

The shooting prompted a temporary campus lockdown with a shelter-in-place order for all students. ECSU, which had an enrollment of 2,261 students as of fall 2024, is located about 26 miles south of the North Carolina-Virginia border.

This incident follows another recent campus shooting at Florida State University on April 17, where two people were killed and six others wounded when a 20-year-old student opened fire near the student union.

Campus officials are urging anyone with information, photos, or videos related to the ECSU shooting to contact police as the investigation continues.

Suggested for You
Church
HBCUs
Historic Black Church Eliminates Student Debt for SAU Seniors
Dr. Roderick L. Smothers
HBCUs
HBCU Leaders Unite to Address Threats to Black Education
Dr. Michael L. Lomax
HBCUs
UNCF Study Reveals Strong Mental Health Outcomes Among HBCU Students Despite Financial Challenges
Dr. Michael L. Lomax
HBCUs
UNCF Announces UNITE 2025 Summit, Offers Complimentary Registration to All HBCUs and PBIs
Related Stories
Church
HBCUs
Historic Black Church Eliminates Student Debt for SAU Seniors
Aa1 Du2y P
HBCUs
Trump Signs Executive Order Establishing White House Initiative on HBCUs
Dr. Roderick L. Smothers
HBCUs
HBCU Leaders Unite to Address Threats to Black Education
Ed Smith-Lewis
HBCUs
Q&A: UNCF's Ed Smith-Lewis on the UNITE Convening and HBCU Transformation
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Ceramics Instructor of Practice
St. Lawrence University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Energy and Sustainability Manager
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Vice Provost for International Affairs
University of North Texas System
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers