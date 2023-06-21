Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions to Host Annual Early-Career MSI Faculty Professional Development Program

The Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions (CMSI) will host its 8th annual early-career faculty professional development program, ELEVATE (Enriching Learning, Enhancing Visibility & Training Educators), this week.

The free program – in Philadelphia and supported by The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations – aims to give early-career minority-serving institution (MSI) faculty the tools, skills, networking opportunities, and knowledge to improve their performance and careers. The event includes sessions led by experts in academia, on matters such as publishing strategies, pedagogy, mentoring, service commitments, work-life balance, tenure, and contextualizing salient identities in academic environments.

"I arrived at ELEVATE wondering if the tenure track was right for me. I left knowing it was the right path,” said 2022 ELEVATE Fellow Dr. Kerri Malloy, an assistant professor of global humanities at San José State University. “ELEVATE helped to equip me with a new skill set, mentors, friends, and insights to help me be successful in higher education.”