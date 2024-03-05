Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Florida Atlantic, UC Merced Earn Award for Institutional Transformation

Johnny Jackson
Mar 5, 2024

The American Council on Education (ACE) has announced winners of the 2024 ACE/Fidelity Investments Award for Institutional Transformation. Florida Atlantic University and the University of California, Merced (UC Merced) each received a $10,000 prize alongside the recognition.

“I am thrilled to be able to present this award to two outstanding institutions that have flourished in the face of adversity,” said ACE President Dr. Ted Mitchell.

Dr. Stacy WolnickDr. Stacy WolnickThe winners are represented in two categories, one for institutions with student populations of up to 12,000 (UC Merced) and another for institutions with student populations over 12,000 (Florida Atlantic).

“We are honored to receive the ACE/Fidelity Investments Award for Institutional Transformation, as it affirms Florida Atlantic’s unwavering commitment to access, excellence, and innovation,” said Florida Atlantic President Dr. Stacy Volnick.

Florida Atlantic’s use of leading-edge programing supported students and helped boost graduation rates, according to Mitchell. UC Merced’s student-centered interventions and creative strategic planning enabled the university to expand access and set it on a path for continued success.

“Both institutions exemplify how our members use critical thinking and creativity to serve all learners,” said Mitchell.

The award for institutional transformation was established in 2014. It recognizes institutions that responded to higher education challenges in innovative and creative ways and achieved dramatic changes in a relatively brief period.

“As the first U.S. research university built in the 21st century, we have had the opportunity to be purposive and thoughtful about a mission that speaks to the students of today and the global challenges we face,” said UC Merced Chancellor Dr. Juan Sánchez Muñoz.

“These universities are tackling head-on the challenges being faced by their current and prospective students to both enroll and complete their education programs, and their efforts are truly making a difference in the lives of these students,” added Sangeeta Moorjani, executive vice president and head of tax-exempt business and retirement solutions at Fidelity.

