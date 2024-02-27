Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

New Jersey Institute of Technology Outreach Efforts Earn It Hispanic-Serving Status

Johnny Jackson
Feb 27, 2024

New Jersey Institute of Technology has earned the federal distinction of being a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).

Dr Teik C. LimDr Teik C. LimThe institute — which operates at the highest tier of research (R1) — reached its goal a year ahead of schedule, after launching its Hispanic and Latinx Leadership Council to fuel Hispanic student enrollment and deepen relationships with Hispanic and Latinx alumni, businesses, and organizations. The goal is outlined in NJIT’s 2025 strategic plan that aims, in part, to better served its home city of Newark, New Jersey, and the nation.

NJIT’s efforts grew Hispanic undergrad population from 20% to 25% in the fall of 2022, which enabled the university to reach the eligibility threshold for the HSI status that the Office of Postsecondary Education of the U.S. Department of Education recently confirmed in a letter.

“This designation makes us eligible for federal grants that can expand educational opportunities for Hispanic and Latinx students and improve their outcomes,” said NJIT President Dr. Teik C. Lim. “It also reaffirms our commitment to diversify our student body and deliver a holistic education that creates economic opportunity for all of our graduates, particularly first-generation students.”

Suggested for You
Bloomfield College
Campus Climate
Bloomfield College Merges with Montclair State University
Rutgers University
MSIs
Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions to Host Annual Early-Career MSI Faculty Professional Development Program
Nasa
STEM
NASA Launches Award to Help Give MSIs Research Opportunities
Dr. Marybeth Gasman
Leadership & Policy
Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions to Host Mid-Program Convening for MSI Aspiring Leaders Program
Related Stories
U.S. President Joe Biden
MSIs
Biden Declares HSI Week
National University announced the launch of the Cause Research Institute.
MSIs
National University Announced The Launch Of The Cause Research Institute
Download (8)
MSIs
New Report Paints a Picture of Advising at MSIs
Rutgers University
MSIs
Rutgers Center for Minority Serving Institutions to Host Annual Early-Career MSI Faculty Professional Development Program
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Accountant II
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Tennessee Tech University
Baker College System
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Florida International University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers