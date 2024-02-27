New Jersey Institute of Technology Outreach Efforts Earn It Hispanic-Serving Status

New Jersey Institute of Technology has earned the federal distinction of being a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).

The institute — which operates at the highest tier of research (R1) — reached its goal a year ahead of schedule, after launching its Hispanic and Latinx Leadership Council to fuel Hispanic student enrollment and deepen relationships with Hispanic and Latinx alumni, businesses, and organizations. The goal is outlined in NJIT’s 2025 strategic plan that aims, in part, to better served its home city of Newark, New Jersey, and the nation.

NJIT’s efforts grew Hispanic undergrad population from 20% to 25% in the fall of 2022, which enabled the university to reach the eligibility threshold for the HSI status that the Office of Postsecondary Education of the U.S. Department of Education recently confirmed in a letter.

“This designation makes us eligible for federal grants that can expand educational opportunities for Hispanic and Latinx students and improve their outcomes,” said NJIT President Dr. Teik C. Lim. “It also reaffirms our commitment to diversify our student body and deliver a holistic education that creates economic opportunity for all of our graduates, particularly first-generation students.”