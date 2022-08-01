AAMC and Other Groups Submit Amicus Brief to SCOTUS in Support of Limited Consideration of Applicant Race or Ethnicity

Arrman Kyaw
Aug 1, 2022

The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), along with 45 health professional and educational organizations, has submitted an amicus curiae brief to the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) supporting limited consideration of an applicant’s racial or ethnic background or experiences in higher ed admissions in the Students for Fair Admission v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admission v. University of North Carolina cases.Aamc Logo

The two cases challenge limited consideration of race and ethnicity in higher ed admissions – the constitutionality of this limited consideration has been upheld by the SCOTUS repeatedly for more than forty years.

“Numerous studies have consistently demonstrated health inequities along racial and ethnic lines in nearly every index of human health, and evidence shows that increased racial diversity in the health professions can help close that gap,” said Dr. David J. Skorton, AAMC president and CEO. “The AAMC has long supported the limited consideration of race and ethnicity in admissions where necessary and in support of a medical school’s mission, with deference to each school’s individualized admissions process and expertise.”

The brief stresses ongoing underrepresentation of racial and ethnic groups in medicine. A ban on such considerations in applications will dramatically reduce minority enrollment, as seen in studies of schools in states with bans on the consideration of race.

Studies have shown that racially and ethnically diverse health care teams produce better and more equitable patient outcomes. Physicians with racially or ethnically diverse peers have higher cultural competence.

 

Related Stories
This week, the Education Writers Association (EWA), a nonprofit focused on advancing education coverage, held its annual conference.
Leadership & Policy
EWA Conference Makes Sense of Federal Pandemic-Relief Aid for P-12 Schools
8eaadf1c 9972 4059 Ba5c 70b90f27006f 1 a4eed3c4b3593a15231a885f3a6ada8c
Leadership & Policy
When Prior Presidents Stick Around Campus
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona
Leadership & Policy
Education Department Proposes Rules to Protect Veterans
Education Finance 99045314 1x
Leadership & Policy
Education Writers Association Conference Tackles Student Debt
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Multimedia Specialist (remote)
OpenStax, Rice University
Associate Director, Full Professor
Arizona State University
Creative Learning Technologies Specialist
Arizona State University
Robotics Research & Development Engineer
University of Michigan Robotics Institute
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Closing the Data Skills Gap with Dr. Melody S. Goodman
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More