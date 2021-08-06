College Students Buy Bogus Vaccine Cards to Sidestep Admission Rules

Some students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) are purchasing fake vaccine cards to skirt admissions and testing requirements, according to various media outlets. UNC, like many universities, is mandating that students receive a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly.

The fake cards can reportedly cost students up to $200, even though getting a vaccine is often free. The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it is looking into another counterfeit vaccination card ring in Chicago.