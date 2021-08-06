College Students Buy Bogus Vaccine Cards to Sidestep Admission Rules

user-gravatar
Rebecca Kelliher
Aug 6, 2021
Covid-19 Vaccination Card
Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Npr brightspotcdn

Some students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) are purchasing fake vaccine cards to skirt admissions and testing requirements, according to various media outlets. UNC, like many universities, is mandating that students receive a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly.

The fake cards can reportedly cost students up to $200, even though getting a vaccine is often free. The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it is looking into another counterfeit vaccination card ring in Chicago.

Read Next
News Roundup
Dr. Ruth Simmons to Receive Humanitarian of the Year Award
August 9, 2021
Related Stories
Moses
News Roundup
Bob Moses Honored Through New Educational Series at an Ohio Institute
Joseph Green in Texas
News Roundup
Drake State Among Six Institutions to Receive Funding From NASA
081717_Student_debt
Student Issues
Student Loan Pause Extended Until January 31, 2022
072215_Student_Loans
News Roundup
New U.S. Department of Education Committee to Work on Student Loan Forgiveness
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics
Western Connecticut State University
Equity in Student Success Coach
Kirkwood Community College
Assist Provost Admissions & Enrollment Operations
University of Texas at Dallas
Events and Communications Specialist
Boston College
Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant / MD / DO
Virginia Tech Schiffert Health Center
Find A JobPost A Job
Diverse Poll
Premium Employers
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More