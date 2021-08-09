Drake State Among Six Institutions to Receive Funding From NASA

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Minority University Research and Education Project awarded Drake State Community & Technical College $1.2 million.

Over the course of three years, the funding will support Drake State’s Frontiers Research Program, in which student interns and faculty members from the school’s Engineering Design Program research 3D printing and manufacturing for NASA’s Moon to Mars Planetary Autonomous Construction Technology Project.

Drake State was one of six institutions to earn the Nation of Communities of Learners of Underrepresented Discoverers in Engineering and Science (INCLUDES) award.

“With the significant funding provided by the INCLUDES award Drake State will be able to rapidly grow our research program, the related curriculum development and STEM outreach to middle and high school students,” said Dr. Patricia Sims, president of Drake State. “It’s rewarding that our focus on meeting workforce needs in aerospace and advanced manufacturing is recognized and valued by NASA.”