Drake State Among Six Institutions to Receive Funding From NASA

Sarah Wood (EDU)
Aug 9, 2021

Joseph Green In TexasThe National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Minority University Research and Education Project awarded Drake State Community & Technical College $1.2 million.

Over the course of three years, the funding will support Drake State’s Frontiers Research Program, in which student interns and faculty members from the school’s Engineering Design Program research 3D printing and manufacturing for NASA’s Moon to Mars Planetary Autonomous Construction Technology Project.

Drake State was one of six institutions to earn the Nation of Communities of Learners of Underrepresented Discoverers in Engineering and Science (INCLUDES) award.

“With the significant funding provided by the INCLUDES award Drake State will be able to rapidly grow our research program, the related curriculum development and STEM outreach to middle and high school students,” said Dr. Patricia Sims, president of Drake State. “It’s rewarding that our focus on meeting workforce needs in aerospace and advanced manufacturing is recognized and valued by NASA.”

Read Next
News Roundup
Dr. Ruth Simmons to Receive Humanitarian of the Year Award
August 9, 2021
Related Stories
Moses
News Roundup
Bob Moses Honored Through New Educational Series at an Ohio Institute
081717_Student_debt
Student Issues
Student Loan Pause Extended Until January 31, 2022
072215_Student_Loans
News Roundup
New U.S. Department of Education Committee to Work on Student Loan Forgiveness
Digitally Created Photo of the Planned National Research Center for Health Disparities
African-American
Howard University to Build New Research Center Specializing in Chronic Illness
Featured Jobs
Nurse Practitioner / Physician Assistant / MD / DO
Virginia Tech Schiffert Health Center
Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics
Western Connecticut State University
Assist Provost Admissions & Enrollment Operations
University of Texas at Dallas
Equity in Student Success Coach
Kirkwood Community College
Professor of Health Administration
Rutgers University Bloustein School
Find A JobPost A Job
Diverse Poll
Premium Employers
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More