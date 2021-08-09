Bob Moses Honored Through New Educational Series at an Ohio Institute

The late civil rights leader and educational rights advocate Bob Moses will be honored through a new educational series at The Institute for Social Justice (TISJ) at Ohio's Union Institute & University. As part of the Bob Moses series, TISJ plans to "capture the words, thoughts and insights of Bob Moses, allowing his influence to continue."

Moses died at 86 on July 25, 2021. A pioneering math educator and grassroots organizer, Moses was known for his work as a leader in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) in the segregated South. In later years, he pushed education to the forefront of the civil rights agenda and founded the Algebra Project, a math training program dedicated to empowering disadvantaged communities.

"We are incredibly blessed to have an archive of amazing materials we can thoughtfully assemble and share," said Betsy Martin, executive director of TISJ. "We were already in the process of reviewing and repurposing many UI&U materials for the use by the newly-formed TISJ and of course Bob Moses' work was on the top of our list. We are fast-tracking these efforts as both a tribute and a necessity to continue the work he and others did for civil and human rights."