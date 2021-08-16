AAUP Pressures Campuses to Enact Safe Reopenings with Delta Variant

As schools prepare for the fall, the president of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP), Dr. Irene Mulvey, issued a statement calling on campus administrations to put safety measures in place given the quickening spread of COVID-19's Delta variant.

"The way forward is to vaccinate as many people as possible, follow masking guidance, and provide regular testing," said Mulvey in the statement, noting that some states have been prohibiting institutions from implementing basic public health and safety protocols. "The AAUP supports the rights of all faculty to organize against these prohibitions and work through their unions and shared governance bodies to ensure that appropriate health and safety measures are enacted."