Education, Labor Departments Partner to Help Unemployed Get Postsecondary Education

user-gravatar
Rebecca Kelliher
Aug 16, 2021

U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel CardonaU.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel CardonaCarolyn Kaster / AP PhotoThe U.S. Department of Education is teaming up with the Department of Labor on an initiative to connect millions of unemployed Americans to postsecondary education, particularly for people whose employment has been displaced in the pandemic.

The two Departments will notify higher education institutions and state workforce agencies on ways to help unemployment insurance (UI) beneficiaries get access to a postsecondary education.  In some states, UI recipients can still get benefits while attending school or training.

"I am heartened that through these changes, the U.S. Departments of Education and Labor are helping unemployed Americans have the chance to go back to school, gain new knowledge skills, and access opportunity through higher education," said U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona. 

The Department of Education built a landing page for states to share with UI beneficiaries seeking college offerings that also give trainings under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

"These efforts will go a long way toward expanding the middle class, growing the economy, and helping individuals lead thriving lives and support their families, as our nation continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic," added Cardona.

Read Next
Ansleyabraham1
News Roundup
Dr. Ansley Abraham Recognized For Championing Minority Ph.D.s
August 16, 2021
Related Stories
Ansleyabraham1
News Roundup
Dr. Ansley Abraham Recognized For Championing Minority Ph.D.s
Dinecollegelogo
Native Americans
Diné College Offers Students a Chance at a Tuition-Free Spring Semester
Moses
News Roundup
Bob Moses Honored Through New Educational Series at an Ohio Institute
Joseph Green in Texas
News Roundup
Drake State Among Six Institutions to Receive Funding From NASA
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor of Law
SMU Dedman School of Law
Professor of Cybersecurity & International & P.A.
Brown University
Assistant/Associate Professor in Computer Science
Berry College
Dean, College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences
Purdue University Northwest
Alan R. Bromberg Centennial Chair
SMU Dedman School of Law
Find A JobPost A Job
Diverse Poll
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs