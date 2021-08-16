Education, Labor Departments Partner to Help Unemployed Get Postsecondary Education

Carolyn Kaster / AP PhotoThe U.S. Department of Education is teaming up with the Department of Labor on an initiative to connect millions of unemployed Americans to postsecondary education, particularly for people whose employment has been displaced in the pandemic.

The two Departments will notify higher education institutions and state workforce agencies on ways to help unemployment insurance (UI) beneficiaries get access to a postsecondary education. In some states, UI recipients can still get benefits while attending school or training.

"I am heartened that through these changes, the U.S. Departments of Education and Labor are helping unemployed Americans have the chance to go back to school, gain new knowledge skills, and access opportunity through higher education," said U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona.

The Department of Education built a landing page for states to share with UI beneficiaries seeking college offerings that also give trainings under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

"These efforts will go a long way toward expanding the middle class, growing the economy, and helping individuals lead thriving lives and support their families, as our nation continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic," added Cardona.