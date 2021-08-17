Mills College Must Release Financial Info, Pause Merger with Northeastern

Following a court order, Mills College in Oakland, California, must provide financial data, term sheets, planning documents and other information about the college's financial situation and pending merger with Northeastern University to Dr. Viji Nakka-Cammauf, a voting member of the college’s board of trustees and president of the alumnae association of Mills College Board of Governors.

According to the ruling, Nakka-Cammauf will be able to view the documents with the help of financial analysts and legal counsel. Additionally, the school is currently barred from pursuing the merger and making decisions regarding its future until Sept. 3, 2021.

In March, the college said it would most likely close after 2023 due to “mounting financial challenges." Formal talks of merging with Northeastern began in June — to the disappointment of students, faculty, staff and alumnae who worry it would “terminate Mills’ historic mission, character, and status as an independent women’s college.”

“Thankfully, the Alameda County Superior Court has intervened and ruled in favor of truth and transparency about the future of Mills College, which otherwise would continue moving forward with a merger that’s been shrouded in secrecy,” said Alexa Pagonas, vice president of the alumnae association of Mills College Board of Governors. “I’m thankful the Court realized the important and historic nature of this decision and will allow Dr. Nakka-Cammauf time to review thousands of pages of documents and make an informed decision about how we will best protect Mills’ 169-year legacy of empowering creative, independent women in a safe environment.”