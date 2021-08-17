Minnesota Initiative Aims to Help Student Loan Borrowers Graduate

Aug 17, 2021

A Minnesota Office of Higher Education initiative hopes to help student loan borrowers "gain the skills needed to complete their degree programs and graduate ready to achieve their professional goals." According to National Student Clearinghouse research, more than 35 million Americans have earned some college credit but not completed a degree, meaning they carry the burden of debt without the benefits of a college credential. Man 2562325 1920

Through partnering with InsideTrack, a national nonprofit dedicated to student success, first-time borrowers enrolled in SELF — the state's low-interest educational loan program — will have access to working with success coaches, who will help students with setting personal goals, finding resources and time management.

"At a time when the typical college student is balancing the complexities of work, family, finances, and academics, making good on higher education's promise of social and economic mobility requires us to make wise investments in the success and well-being of students," said Ruth Bauer White, president of InsideTrack. "This work is about backstopping the financial investments that students make in higher education by providing them with the wrap-around support they need to stay on track to graduate."





Read Next
Mills Hall College Oakland California
News Roundup
Mills College Must Release Financial Info, Pause Merger with Northeastern
August 17, 2021
Related Stories
Mills Hall College Oakland California
News Roundup
Mills College Must Release Financial Info, Pause Merger with Northeastern
Ansleyabraham1
News Roundup
Dr. Ansley Abraham Recognized For Championing Minority Ph.D.s
Dinecollegelogo
Native Americans
Diné College Offers Students a Chance at a Tuition-Free Spring Semester
Moses
News Roundup
Bob Moses Honored Through New Educational Series at an Ohio Institute
Featured Jobs
Assistant/Associate Professor in Computer Science
Berry College
Dean, College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences
Purdue University Northwest
Professor of Cybersecurity & International & P.A.
Brown University
Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management
Xavier University of Louisiana
Alan R. Bromberg Centennial Chair
SMU Dedman School of Law
Find A JobPost A Job
Diverse Poll
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More