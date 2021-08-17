Minnesota Initiative Aims to Help Student Loan Borrowers Graduate

A Minnesota Office of Higher Education initiative hopes to help student loan borrowers "gain the skills needed to complete their degree programs and graduate ready to achieve their professional goals." According to National Student Clearinghouse research, more than 35 million Americans have earned some college credit but not completed a degree, meaning they carry the burden of debt without the benefits of a college credential.

Through partnering with InsideTrack, a national nonprofit dedicated to student success, first-time borrowers enrolled in SELF — the state's low-interest educational loan program — will have access to working with success coaches, who will help students with setting personal goals, finding resources and time management.

"At a time when the typical college student is balancing the complexities of work, family, finances, and academics, making good on higher education's promise of social and economic mobility requires us to make wise investments in the success and well-being of students," said Ruth Bauer White, president of InsideTrack. "This work is about backstopping the financial investments that students make in higher education by providing them with the wrap-around support they need to stay on track to graduate."















