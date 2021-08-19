More Than 323,000 Federal Student Loan Borrowers with Disabilities to Get $5.8 Billion

user-gravatar
Rebecca Kelliher
Aug 19, 2021

Student Loan Debt 1160848 1280The U.S. Department of Education announced that over 323,000 federal student loan borrowers with a total and permanent disability (TPD) will get more than $5.8 billion in automatic student loan discharges. An existing data match with the Social Security Administration (SSA) will find such borrowers to apply these changes to their loans, according to the Department.

This change starts in September during the Department's next quarterly data match with SSA. With this TPD move, the Biden administration has approved about $8.7 billion in student loan discharges for around 455,000 borrowers.

"Today's action removes a major barrier that prevented far too many borrowers with disabilities from receiving the total and permanent disability discharges they are entitled to under the law," said U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona. "This change reduces red tape with the aim of making processes as simple as possible for borrowers who need support."

The Department will also extend indefinitely a policy introduced in March that stops asking borrowers to share earning information. If and when borrowers did not respond to the ask, their loans would get reinstated. Beginning in October, the Department will additionally work to get rid of a three-year monitoring period that regulations currently mandate.

Related Stories
2021 08 13 01 27 39 Pm Synetra Hughes 081321
Press Releases
University of Arkansas's College of Business Names Synetra Hughes Managing Director for Diversity Office
Mills Hall College Oakland California
News Roundup
Mills College Must Release Financial Info, Pause Merger with Northeastern
Ansleyabraham1
News Roundup
Dr. Ansley Abraham Recognized For Championing Minority Ph.D.s
Dinecollegelogo
Native Americans
Diné College Offers Students a Chance at a Tuition-Free Spring Semester
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor of Law
SMU Dedman School of Law
Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management
Xavier University of Louisiana
Director of Financial Aid
Xavier University of Louisiana
Assistant/Associate Professor in Computer Science
Berry College
Dean, College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences
Purdue University Northwest
Find A JobPost A Job
In Print
Diverse Education July 2021
July 2021
SubscribeDigital EditionArchives
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More