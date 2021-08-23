Santa Clara University Finds "No Evidence" of Racial Bias After Campus Security Stopped Black Professor

user-gravatar
Rebecca Kelliher
Aug 23, 2021

Dr. Danielle Morgan, assistant professor of English at Santa Clara UniversityDr. Danielle Morgan, assistant professor of English at Santa Clara UniversitySanta Clara University's investigation of four campus security officers who allegedly harassed a Black professor and her brother on campus in 2020 found that the officers "violated university policy," yet there was "no evidence" of racial bias, according to The Mercury News.

The University's president, Lisa Kloppenberg, said in a statement that the investigation, conducted by an independent investigator, revealed "no evidence that any of [the Campus Safety officers] acted with, or were motivated in their actions by, racial animus or bias toward" the professor or her family.

The professor, Dr. Danielle Morgan, is one of a handful of Black faculty members in the College of Arts and Sciences. Morgan, an assistant professor in the English Department, had tweeted in 2020 that officers asked her to show ID in her home to prove that she lived there.

The news sparked outcry on social media with students and faculty of color saying that they are treated unequally on campus. Only 2% of the University's students are Black.

During the University's investigation, the officers were placed on administrative leave. Soon, they will return to campus given the findings.

Related Stories
Student Loan Debt 1160848 1280
News Roundup
More Than 323,000 Federal Student Loan Borrowers with Disabilities to Get $5.8 Billion
2021 08 13 01 27 39 Pm Synetra Hughes 081321
Press Releases
University of Arkansas's College of Business Names Synetra Hughes Managing Director for Diversity Office
Mills Hall College Oakland California
News Roundup
Mills College Must Release Financial Info, Pause Merger with Northeastern
Ansleyabraham1
News Roundup
Dr. Ansley Abraham Recognized For Championing Minority Ph.D.s
Featured Jobs
Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management
Xavier University of Louisiana
Associate/Full Professor & Department Chair - Dept
University of Miami
Associate Provost for Assessment and Curriculum
SUNY Geneseo
Director of Financial Aid
Xavier University of Louisiana
Assist. Prof., Political Economy of Development
Princeton University
Find A JobPost A Job
In Print
Diverse Education August 19, 2021
August 19, 2021
SubscribeDigital EditionArchives
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More