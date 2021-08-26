Department of Education to Provide $1.1 Billion to 115,000 Borrowers From ITT Technical Institute

user-gravatar
Rebecca Kelliher
Aug 26, 2021

Pexels Pixabay 261909The U.S. Department of Education will extend $1.1 billion in closed school discharges to an additional 115,000 borrowers who went to the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute (ITT). Such borrowers did not finish their degree or credential and left the Institute on or after March 31, 2008. About 43 percent of these borrowers are estimated to be in default, according to the Department.

This latest relief impacts borrowers who attended ITT when the institution misrepresented its financial status while misleading students into taking unaffordable private loans allegedly portrayed as grant aid.

The total amount of loan discharges from the Department since January 2021 comes to $9.5 billion, impacting more than 563,000 borrowers.

"For years, ITT hid its true financial state from borrowers while luring many of them into taking out private loans with misleading and unaffordable terms that may have caused borrowers to leave school," said U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona. "Today's action continues the Department's efforts to improve and use its targeted loan relief authorities to deliver meaningful help to student borrowers. At the same time, the continued cost of addressing the wrongdoing of ITT and other predatory institutions yet again highlights the need for stronger and faster accountability throughout the federal financial aid system."


Related Stories
Dr. Jason Wingard
Leadership & Policy
Temple University's New President Conducts 'Major Reorganization' Within Leadership Team
Dr. Danielle Morgan, assistant professor of English at Santa Clara University
News Roundup
Santa Clara University Finds "No Evidence" of Racial Bias After Campus Security Stopped Black Professor
Student Loan Debt 1160848 1280
News Roundup
More Than 323,000 Federal Student Loan Borrowers with Disabilities to Get $5.8 Billion
2021 08 13 01 27 39 Pm Synetra Hughes 081321
Press Releases
University of Arkansas's College of Business Names Synetra Hughes Managing Director for Diversity Office
Featured Jobs
Professor, Quantitative Methods
Princeton University
Professor, Middle Eastern Politics
Princeton University
Associate Provost for Assessment and Curriculum
SUNY Geneseo
Associate/Full Professor & Department Chair - Dept
University of Miami
Assistant Professor in International Relations
Princeton University
Find A JobPost A Job
In Print
Diverse Education August 19, 2021
August 19, 2021
SubscribeDigital EditionArchives
Premium Employers
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Podcasts
Latest Episode
HBCU Leadership at Dillard University, part 2—Athletics and Student Success best practices with Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, athletic director
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More