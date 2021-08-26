Parent To Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

Rebecca Kelliher
Aug 26, 2021

Marci Palatella to plead guilty in college admissions scandalMarci Palatella to plead guilty in college admissions scandalErik Thomas/NY PostAfter an agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office, Marci Palatella, the CEO of a California liquor distribution company, will become the 33rd parent to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal uncovered more than two years ago.

Palatella, 66, will admit to paying $500,000 in bribes to secure her son's acceptance to the University of Southern California in 2018 as an athletic recruit with fake credentials.

Her deal includes a six-week prison sentence, $250,000 fine, and 500 hours of community services as well as two years of supervised release, according to the New York Daily News

In March 2019, Palatella was arrested with dozens of other parents, college administrators, and athletic coaches involved in the scandal led by William "Rick" Singer. She was charged with such crimes as conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit bribery. Palatella has since agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled, and a federal judge will determine Palatella's punishment.

