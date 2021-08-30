Most Voters Support More Federal Spending on Higher Education

user-gravatar
Rebecca Kelliher
Aug 30, 2021

Pexels Tara Winstead 8850721As Congress negotiates the reconciliation budget plan, a survey from the University of Maryland's School of Public Policy found that a large majority of voters favor increasing federal spending for higher education, a key principle in the budget plan so far.

The survey briefed 2,613 registered voter respondents on the cost of higher education and the arguments for as well as against increasing federal spending, specifically for tuition-free community college.

When respondents were first asked if the federal government should offer more financial aid for a college or university education, 64% of voters said that they support the idea. This percentage broke down to 90% of Democrats, 62% of independents, and 35% of Republicans. But when respondents were asked to weigh varied options to raise federal spending for higher education, as much as 53% of Republicans said they favored some increase.

Specifically, respondents looked at a proposal to raise the maximum amount of a Pell Grant for low-income students from $6,500 to $8,300 a year, figures based on President Biden's American Families Plan and 2022 budget proposal. Respondents were told that this raise would increase spending by about $8.5 billion a year. About 70% of respondents favored the proposal, including 53% of Republicans, 88% of Democrats, and 64% of independents.

"Support for increased federal assistance for higher education is fairly robust and grows to seven-in-ten as Americans deliberate about the specific options," said Dr. Steven Kull, director of the University of Maryland's Program for Public Consultation, which conducted the survey.

Read Next
Harvey Hurdle, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Bar Association.
News Roundup
Drexel University's School of Law Partners with Philadelphia Bar Association
August 30, 2021
Related Stories
Harvey Hurdle, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Bar Association.
News Roundup
Drexel University's School of Law Partners with Philadelphia Bar Association
Pexels Pixabay 261909
News Roundup
Department of Education to Provide $1.1 Billion to 115,000 Borrowers From ITT Technical Institute
Dr. Jason Wingard
Leadership & Policy
Temple University's New President Conducts 'Major Reorganization' Within Leadership Team
Dr. Danielle Morgan, assistant professor of English at Santa Clara University
News Roundup
Santa Clara University Finds "No Evidence" of Racial Bias After Campus Security Stopped Black Professor
Featured Jobs
Director of Operations - Fine Arts Programming
College of St. Benedicts/St. John's University
Title IX, Equal Opportunity Director
Washburn University
Head of School
Westtown School
Chancellor, Missouri State University- West Plains
Missouri State University- West Plains Campus
President
Wayne Community College
Find A JobPost A Job
In Print
Diverse Education August 19, 2021
August 19, 2021
SubscribeDigital EditionArchives
Premium Employers
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
HBCU Leadership at Dillard University, part 2—Athletics and Student Success best practices with Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, athletic director
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More