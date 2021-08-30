Drexel University's School of Law Partners with Philadelphia Bar Association

Drexel University’s Thomas R. Kline School of Law has partnered with the Philadelphia Bar Association, creating a first-of-its-kind opportunity for law students, faculty, and staff with J.D. degrees to access all the benefits of a membership.

In particular, membership opens mentoring connections and offers free attendance to educational, philanthropic, and networking events hosted by the Bar Association. Students, faculty, and staff will be able to join any of the Bar’s one- or two-credit continuing legal education programs.

“We are happy to offer law students a way to get a jump start on their careers,” said Harvey Hurdle, executive director of the Philadelphia Bar Association. “We view them as future leaders of our organization and within our community, and we thought this was a great opportunity to connect with them more deeply.”

Hurdle said he hopes to see this partnership replicated across other Philadelphia area institutions.