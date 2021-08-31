Diné College Increases Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour

user-gravatar
Liann Herder
Aug 31, 2021

Dr. Charles M. RoesselDr. Charles M. RoesselDiné College has increased the minimum wage for full-time employees to $15 an hour. There are 276 employees at the college.

Federal and Navajo Nation minimum wage is $7.25. Arizona and New Mexico independently increased their minimum wages to $12.15 an hour and $10.50 an hour, respectively.

Diné College President Dr. Charles “Monty” Roessel, said he wanted to find a way to help employees working hard during the pandemic.

“At the beginning of this year, we vowed to do something about it,” he said. 

The increase is just one piece in the overall goal to re-envision performance evaluation and job expectations across the college to better align with the college’s institutional values: excellence, cooperation, respect, and understanding for the Diné people.

Related Stories
Harvey Hurdle, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Bar Association.
News Roundup
Drexel University's School of Law Partners with Philadelphia Bar Association
Pexels Pixabay 261909
News Roundup
Department of Education to Provide $1.1 Billion to 115,000 Borrowers From ITT Technical Institute
Dr. Jason Wingard
Leadership & Policy
Temple University's New President Conducts 'Major Reorganization' Within Leadership Team
Dr. Danielle Morgan, assistant professor of English at Santa Clara University
News Roundup
Santa Clara University Finds "No Evidence" of Racial Bias After Campus Security Stopped Black Professor
Featured Jobs
Chancellor, Missouri State University- West Plains
Missouri State University- West Plains Campus
Head of School
Westtown School
Title IX, Equal Opportunity Director
Washburn University
Assistant Professor, Political Theory
Princeton University
Director of Operations - Fine Arts Programming
College of St. Benedicts/St. John's University
Find A JobPost A Job
In Print
Diverse Education August 19, 2021
August 19, 2021
SubscribeDigital EditionArchives
Premium Employers
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
HBCU Leadership at Dillard University, part 2—Athletics and Student Success best practices with Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, athletic director
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More