Stanford University Names New Director of MLK Research and Education Institute

Dr. Lerone A. Martin has been named the second faculty director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University. Martin will replace Dr. Clayborne Carson in January 2022. Carson has been director of the institute for over 40 years.

“I look forward to collaborating with students and faculty from across the university and the broader public to address the broader societal questions concerning religion, race, politics and equality,” said Martin.

Martin will join the department of religious studies as an associate professor. He will bring his experience to shape the future of Stanford’s race, equity, and justice programs. As the director of the MLK Institute, he will continue to preserve and edit King’s sermons, speeches, writings, correspondence, and unpublished papers.

Carson announced his retirement in 2020 but stayed on as acting director while the search for his successor was underway.