Stanford University Names New Director of MLK Research and Education Institute

user-gravatar
Liann Herder
Sep 1, 2021

Dr. Lerone A. MartinDr. Lerone A. MartinDr. Lerone A. Martin has been named the second faculty director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University. Martin will replace Dr. Clayborne Carson in January 2022. Carson has been director of the institute for over 40 years.

“I look forward to collaborating with students and faculty from across the university and the broader public to address the broader societal questions concerning religion, race, politics and equality,” said Martin.

Martin will join the department of religious studies as an associate professor. He will bring his experience to shape the future of Stanford’s race, equity, and justice programs. As the director of the MLK Institute, he will continue to preserve and edit King’s sermons, speeches, writings, correspondence, and unpublished papers.

Carson announced his retirement in 2020 but stayed on as acting director while the search for his successor was underway.

Related Stories
Dr. Cesar Maldonado
News Roundup
Apple Partners with Houston Community College and Texas Southern University
Dr. Charles M. Roessel
News Roundup
Diné College Increases Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour
Harvey Hurdle, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Bar Association.
News Roundup
Drexel University's School of Law Partners with Philadelphia Bar Association
Pexels Pixabay 261909
News Roundup
Department of Education to Provide $1.1 Billion to 115,000 Borrowers From ITT Technical Institute
Featured Jobs
Chancellor, Missouri State University- West Plains
Missouri State University- West Plains Campus
Assistant Professor, Political Theory
Princeton University
Title IX, Equal Opportunity Director
Washburn University
Director of Operations - Fine Arts Programming
College of St. Benedicts/St. John's University
Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management
Xavier University of Louisiana
Find A JobPost A Job
In Print
Diverse Education August 19, 2021
August 19, 2021
SubscribeDigital EditionArchives
Premium Employers
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
HBCU Leadership at Dillard University, part 2—Athletics and Student Success best practices with Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, athletic director
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs