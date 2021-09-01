Apple Partners with Houston Community College and Texas Southern University

user-gravatar
Liann Herder
Sep 1, 2021

Dr. Cesar MaldonadoApple has partnered with two Houston institutions as a part of its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative: Houston Community Colleges (HCC) and Texas South University (TSU), a historically Black university and college (HBCU). 

The partnership is part of Apple’s newest round of commitments, totaling $30 million. The three selected HCC campuses offer support to those on probation or parole to prepare for college. HCC Chancellor Dr. Cesar Maldonado said he was thrilled by the new partnership with Apple.

“It can create pathways for those who need a second change to become valued members of society,” said Maldonado.

TSU will work with Apple to identify opportunities to learn how to code and creatively work with Apple’s hardware and its programs Everyone Can Code and Everyone Can Create. This is part of an initiative to increase coding education on HBCU campus and surrounding communities.

