Clark University Names New VP and Chief Officer of DEI

Clark University has appointed Margo R. Foreman as vice president and chief officer of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Foreman currently is interim vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion and assistant vice president for diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunity at Iowa State University. An active member of the American Association of Blacks in Higher Education and the American Association for Access, Equity, and Diversity (AAAED), she is set to receive the President’s Award for Excellence and Service from the AAAED for outstanding leadership, commitment, and impact next month.

“Margo brings to Clark more than 20 years of experience in inspiring and propelling forward DEI programs in higher education,” said the university's president Dr. David Fithian. “She is a strategic thinker, an empathic DEI practitioner, and an exceptionally close listener who brings together disparate perspectives grounded in mutual respect. All of those talents combined will make a tremendous difference for Clark as we work to be a more just, equitable, inclusive, and welcoming institution.”