Rutgers Alumni, Friends Raise More Than $10M For Need-Based Aid

Sep 9, 2021

Roughly 3,500 alumni and friends of Rutgers University have raised more than $10 million in one year toward the university's Scarlet Promise Grants program, which provides need-based financial aid and emergency support to more than 9,000 Rutgers student annually.

Download“There is no greater calling for university communities today than to make sure our students can pursue an excellent, life-changing education regardless of economic challenges,” said President Dr. Jonathan Holloway while launching the campaign last year. “Every dollar contributed to the Scarlet Promise Grants is a declaration for the transformative power of a Rutgers education.”

According to the university, Rutgers has one of the highest rates of students with "significant financial need" when compared to its Big Ten and Association of American Universities peers. More than half of the students at Rutgers University-Camden and Rutgers University-Newark receive Pell Grants each year.


