Northhampton Community College Wins U.S. Dept of Education Grand Prize

Northhampton Community College (NCC) in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania has been awarded $250,000 as the grand-prize winner in the U.S. Department of Education’s Rethink Adult Ed Challenge.

NCC competed with 85 submissions from across the states, Guam, and the District of Columbia. The challenge focused on increasing equity and access while increasing participation in both apprenticeships and the workforce at large.

Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona said that the Rethink Adult Ed Challenge "proved the demand for training opportunities that are responsive to the evolving needs of American businesses - and our adult learners,"

NCC’s manufacturing pre-apprenticeship program was acknowledged for its ability to help students build their academic, digital and workplace skills. The program aims to connect participants with the working world by offering a well-rounded, multi-disciplinary education, and was integrated with the Title II Adult Education program that specifically targets English language learners.

“We are honored to be recognized,” said NCC President Dr. Mark Erickson. “We appreciate the importance of apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships to address the workforce needs of manufacturers in our region and work in close partnership with area employers as part of our efforts.”