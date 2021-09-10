UNCF Wants U.S. House to Work with HBCUs on its Reconciliation Bill

user-gravatar
Liann Herder
Sep 10, 2021

Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president of UNCFDr. Michael L. Lomax, president of UNCFThe United Negro College Fund (UNCF) has asked that the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Education and Labor work with historically Black colleges and universities (HCBUs) as it moves forward with its reconciliation bill.

The original wording of the bill, inspired by the Biden administration’s infrastructure, jobs, and families plans, assists HBCUs and their students, especially those who are first-generation or come from low-income houses. However, UNCF said that the Committee and the House can make improvements to the language to solidify and increase the bill’s potential impact on HBCUs.

Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF, said that he had complete confidence in Chairman Bobby Scott, a Democrat from Virginia, “to make sure that the investments made in reconciliation help HBCUs and not put them in any disadvantage.”

“HBCUs should never be put in a position to compete against the more well-resourced institutions,” said Lomax, particularly those institutions “that have higher endowments and team of grant writers ready, willing and able to siphon off the funding that the Biden Administration imagined would help our institutions.”

Lodriguez V. Murray, senior vice president for public policy and government affairs at UNCF, said that President Biden’s plans are designed  to help HBCUs and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs).

“This is the commitment on which we stand as we work to ensure HBCUs are kept whole in this reconciliation process,” Murray said.

The House Education Committee’s reconciliation bill calls for several changes to education policy to be enacted over the next five to seven years. It calls for tuition-free community college for qualifying students, an increase in the maximum Pell Grant, $2 billion for race and diversity infrastructure at MSIs, $9 billion to increase retention and completion for students of color, low-come, first-generation, or students with disabilities, and tuition assistance for students a both public and private MSIs.

Related Stories
Download
News Roundup
Rutgers Alumni, Friends Raise More Than $10M For Need-Based Aid
1b5d7275 6803 4113 9205 Af3f52cbd3f8 Robsham 10th Anniversary Copyv2
News Roundup
Boston College Receives $75M, Largest Estate Gift to Date
Tncc Group
Community Colleges
A VA Community College Recommends New Name After Research Found Namesake Was a Slaveholder
Dr. Cesar Maldonado
News Roundup
Apple Partners with Houston Community College and Texas Southern University
Featured Jobs
Major Gift Officer
Buffalo State
Research Epidemiologist
Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science
Endowed Chair / Full Professor - Chemical Engineer
The Ohio State University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
University Controller
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Find A JobPost A Job
In Print
Diverse Education September 2, 2021
September 2, 2021
SubscribeDigital EditionArchives
Premium Employers
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
HBCU Leadership at Dillard University, part 2—Athletics and Student Success best practices with Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, athletic director
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs