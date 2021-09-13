Clark Atlanta University Goes Virtual

Clark Atlanta University is moving to a fully virtual learning environment, they announced to students over the weekend.

The letter informing students of the changes was sent this weekend and signed by Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. G. Dale Wesson. It cited “oversubscribed classes as well as overcrowded classrooms” as a reason for cancelling in-person instruction during the latest COVID-19 surge. The letter reminded students that they must be vaccinated and wear masks both inside and outside.

"In order for us to ensure that we have resolved and put into place all safety protocols, we will continue delivering your academic instruction remotely and virtually,” said Wesson. “Once we have all of these things resolved, we will resume in-person classes."

The university had previously announced that virtual classes would take place from Aug. 31 until Sept. 10. Now, the virtual term is indefinite, leaving students frustrated at the back and forth.

Sophomore Jamya Washington told 11Alive that she had enjoyed attending classes in person, for the little time she was able. “I just want Clark to stick to a plan,” she said.

At colleges and universities across the nation, hundreds of students and teachers have contracted the virus. At Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia, at least 300 new infections have been identified this week. The Department of Health have indicted that the fastest growing age group for coronavirus infections is 18–29-year-olds.