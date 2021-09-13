Department of Defense Launches STEM Centers at Two HBCUs

user-gravatar
Rebecca Kelliher
Sep 13, 2021

Morgan State UniversityMorgan State UniversityThrough the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E)), the Department of Defense (DoD) awarded a total of $15 million to two historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to establish Centers of Excellence in Biotechnology and Materials Science.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NCA&T) and Morgan State University were selected to research two defense priority areas over five years. After negotiations between the universities and the DoD, the Army Research Laboratory issued the awards to each academic institution. 

"The Department continues to forge partnerships with academia to stimulate research and innovation leading to the development of critical technologies required to meet our warfighter needs," said Dr. Jagadeesh Pamulapati, acting deputy director for research, technology, and laboratories in OUSD(R&E).

In partnership with Wake Forest Institute of Regenerative Medicine, NCA&T will research technology that can detect and monitor chemical and biological threat agents. Morgan State will work with Johns Hopkins University to study an emerging class of two-dimensional (2D) materials for the DoD's use. 

"Biotechnology and materials science remains a priority across the Department to achieve new operational capabilities ranging from strengthening chemical biological defense systems to impacting warfighter performance," said Pamulapati. "We are excited for the range of activities the Centers will conduct in their technical areas and look forward to the foremost research contributions to the defense research enterprise."

The Centers of Excellence will train underrepresented students in STEM at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Through DoD collaborations, the Centers will additionally provide internships at defense laboratories and, to fortify the talent pipeline, will offer STEM training to K-12 students.


Related Stories
Download
News Roundup
Rutgers Alumni, Friends Raise More Than $10M For Need-Based Aid
1b5d7275 6803 4113 9205 Af3f52cbd3f8 Robsham 10th Anniversary Copyv2
News Roundup
Boston College Receives $75M, Largest Estate Gift to Date
Tncc Group
Community Colleges
A VA Community College Recommends New Name After Research Found Namesake Was a Slaveholder
Dr. Cesar Maldonado
News Roundup
Apple Partners with Houston Community College and Texas Southern University
Featured Jobs
Dean of the College of Business
University of Akron
Chief Postsecondary Impact Officer
Tennessee SCORE
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Director of Clinical Operations
Williams College
Teaching Faculty I, Educational Leadership & Admin
Florida State University
Find A JobPost A Job
In Print
Diverse Education September 2, 2021
September 2, 2021
SubscribeDigital EditionArchives
Premium Employers
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
HBCU Leadership at Dillard University, part 2—Athletics and Student Success best practices with Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, athletic director
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More