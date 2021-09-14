Two Grants To Help UC Santa Cruz Improve Faculty Diversity

Jessica Ruf
Sep 14, 2021

The University of California (UC) Santa Cruz has received two competitive grants that will help underrepresented minorities pursue faculty careers.

Students in the Latin American and Latino Studies doctoral program.Students in the Latin American and Latino Studies doctoral program.Awarded by the UC-Hispanic Serving Institutions Doctoral Diversity Initiative, the grants will fund two new diversity-oriented programs: “Preparing for Faculty Careers in the Biomedical Field" at the Institute for the Biology of Stem Cells (IBSC) and the "Latin American and Latino Studies Future Faculty Program."

The new IBSC program will work to increase recruitment and retention in the university's biomedical doctoral programs through strengthening support systems, providing funding to attend national meetings and communicating with students' families, among other initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Latin American and Latino Studies program will offer an eight-week summer publishing institute and a full-day job market preparation workshop to doctoral students, helping them "leverage and articulate their qualifications for a wide range of different academic positions," according to UC Santa Cruz officials.


