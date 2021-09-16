Historic Booker T. Washington Auditorium Restoration Project Receives $500,000 from National Park Service

user-gravatar
Liann Herder
Sep 16, 2021

Booker T. Washington AuditoriumBooker T. Washington AuditoriumThe University of South Carolina (USC) has received $500,000 from the National Park Service to rehabilitate and preserve the the historic Booker T. Washington Auditorium.

Built in 1956, the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018. It is the last remains of Booker T. Washington High School, one of the first public high schools for African American Students. In the 1920s and 1930s, its teachers included civil rights leaders J. Andrew Simmons, Septima Clark and Modjeska Simkins.

“The continued support of the National Park Service fortifies our efforts to preserve, document and reconstruct the extraordinary histories of the Booker T. Washington High School and the surrounding African American neighborhoods that were uprooted and displaced in the wake of urban renewal and university expansion,”  said Dr. Bobby Donaldson, a professor of history at the university. 


Related Stories
763980 060315 Mt Sac Sign
Sports
Former Basketball Coach Sues a California College For Discrimination and Corruption
Pexels Nataliya Vaitkevich 7173026
News Roundup
HBCU Students To Lead $7.5 Million Venture Capital Fund
Download
News Roundup
Rutgers Alumni, Friends Raise More Than $10M For Need-Based Aid
1b5d7275 6803 4113 9205 Af3f52cbd3f8 Robsham 10th Anniversary Copyv2
News Roundup
Boston College Receives $75M, Largest Estate Gift to Date
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Director of Clinical Operations
Williams College
Teaching Faculty I, Educational Leadership & Admin
Florida State University
Wellbeing Program Director
Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine
Chief Postsecondary Impact Officer
Tennessee SCORE
Find A JobPost A Job
In Print
Diverse Education September 16, 2021
September 16, 2021
SubscribeDigital EditionArchives
Premium Employers
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Innovative Approaches to Diversifying the Academic Pipeline with Drs. Curtis Byrd and Rihana S. Mason
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Find Jobs