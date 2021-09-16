Clark University Names New Vice President for Government and Community Affairs

Clark University announced that Joseph M. Corazzini will be the vice president for government and community affairs. Corazzini will oversee the University's government relations at the local, state, and federal levels. In addition, he will further Clark's community partnerships in Worcester and the Main South neighborhood of Massachusetts.

"Joseph has dedicated his career to strengthening communities, advancing educational equity, and building partnerships to bring about positive change," said Dr. David Fithian, president of Clark. "He has an extraordinary entrepreneurial spirit and relationship-building aptitude to launch and sustain new initiatives. Joe is the perfect leader to continue to build our distinction as a university deeply engaged in our community."

Since 2012, Corazzini has been the assistant superintendent of equity, diversity, and community development and director of community resource development for the Framingham Public Schools. He previously worked for the United Way of Central Massachusetts' Main South Promise Neighborhood program as the associate director of community organizing.

"I am excited and proud to be joining Clark not only because of the University's strong tradition of consciousness and commitment to making a positive impact in the surrounding region and around the world," said Corazzini. "This is a homecoming as well, bringing me back to Worcester and the Main South neighborhood, which are so special to me."