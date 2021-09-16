Remembering Dr. Steven Gregory, Renowned African American and African Diaspora Studies Professor

user-gravatar
Rebecca Kelliher
Sep 16, 2021

Dr. Steven GregoryDr. Steven Gregory

Dr. Steven Gregory, the inaugural Dr. Kenneth and Kareitha Forde Professor of African American and African Diaspora Studies at Columbia University died this week. His distinguished work in anthropology on the intersections of race, class, gender, and urban-based movements were explored in several books and articles. Notably, his 2006 book The Devil Behind the Mirror: Globalization and Politics in the Dominican Republic received the Society for Urban Anthropology's Anthony Leeds Prize as well as the Gordon K. Lewis Book Prize from the Caribbean Studies Association.

In 2000, Gregory came to Columbia to run a new interdisciplinary Master's program in African American Studies at the University's Institute for Research in African American Studies. He held a joint appointment with the Department of Anthropology, mentoring many students and contributing meaningfully to the anthropological community. Gregory's recently finished book, The Valley & the Acropolis: Power, Spatiality, and the Politics of Knowledge, is forthcoming.

Read Next
Joseph M. Corazzini
News Roundup
Clark University Names New Vice President for Government and Community Affairs
September 16, 2021
Related Stories
763980 060315 Mt Sac Sign
Sports
Former Basketball Coach Sues a California College For Discrimination and Corruption
Pexels Nataliya Vaitkevich 7173026
News Roundup
HBCU Students To Lead $7.5 Million Venture Capital Fund
Download
News Roundup
Rutgers Alumni, Friends Raise More Than $10M For Need-Based Aid
1b5d7275 6803 4113 9205 Af3f52cbd3f8 Robsham 10th Anniversary Copyv2
News Roundup
Boston College Receives $75M, Largest Estate Gift to Date
Featured Jobs
Dean of the College of Business
University of Akron
Pre-enrollment Advisor/Academic Advisor
SUNY Empire State College
Teaching Faculty I, Educational Leadership & Admin
Florida State University
Chief Postsecondary Impact Officer
Tennessee SCORE
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Find A JobPost A Job
In Print
Diverse Education September 16, 2021
September 16, 2021
SubscribeDigital EditionArchives
Premium Employers
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Innovative Approaches to Diversifying the Academic Pipeline with Drs. Curtis Byrd and Rihana S. Mason
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More