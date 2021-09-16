



Dr. Steven Gregory, the inaugural Dr. Kenneth and Kareitha Forde Professor of African American and African Diaspora Studies at Columbia University died this week. His distinguished work in anthropology on the intersections of race, class, gender, and urban-based movements were explored in several books and articles. Notably, his 2006 book The Devil Behind the Mirror: Globalization and Politics in the Dominican Republic received the Society for Urban Anthropology's Anthony Leeds Prize as well as the Gordon K. Lewis Book Prize from the Caribbean Studies Association.

In 2000, Gregory came to Columbia to run a new interdisciplinary Master's program in African American Studies at the University's Institute for Research in African American Studies. He held a joint appointment with the Department of Anthropology, mentoring many students and contributing meaningfully to the anthropological community. Gregory's recently finished book, The Valley & the Acropolis: Power, Spatiality, and the Politics of Knowledge, is forthcoming.