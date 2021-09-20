Dr. Gretchen Generett Appointed Dean of Duquesne's School of Education

Rebecca Kelliher
Sep 20, 2021

Dr. Gretchen Generett, dean of Duquesne University's School of EducationDr. Gretchen Generett, dean of Duquesne University's School of EducationDuquesne University has named Dr. Gretchen Givens Generett as the dean of its School of Education. Since July 2020, Generett has been serving as the interim dean.

"There is no one to better lead the School of Education than Dr. Generett," said Dr. David Dausey, provost at Duquesne. "She is an accomplished educator and administrator who is highly regarded by the school's staff, faculty, and students."

Generett has built partnerships among academic and community-based stakeholders in education that incorporate equity-focused curricular programs. Since 2008, she has been a Duquesne faculty member.

At the university, Generett has been the associate dean for graduate studies and research, chair of the department of Educational Foundations and Leadership, and director of the University Council Educational Administration's Center for Educational Leadership and Social Justice. In addition, she is the University's Noble J. Dick Endowed Chair in Community Outreach.

"The past 18 months has been a stark reminder of the importance of education and mental health," said Generett. "As a dean, I look forward to working alongside our excellent education, counseling, and psychology faculty and staff as we work together in our efforts to make a difference in the lives of our students."

