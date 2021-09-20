Dr. Jerlando F.L. Jackson Named Rupple-Bascom Professor at University of Wisconsin-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison (UWM) has appointed Dr. Jerlando F. L. Jackson as the Rupple-Bascom Professor in the School of Education. Jackson currently chairs the School's Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, and he is the director and chief research scientist of Wisconsin's Equity and Inclusion Laboratory (Wei LAB).

"I'm thrilled that Professor Jackson has been awarded the Rupple-Bascom Professorship," said Dr. Diana Hess, dean of the School of Education at UWM. "The high quality of his research and the leadership he has provided for the department, our School, and the campus community make Professor Jackson a deserving recipient of this professorship."

Jackson's research interests include hiring practices, career mobility, and workforce diversity as well as discrimination with a focus on organizational disparities. Over his career, Jackson has earned more than $13 million in grant and research funds.

The Rupple-Bascom Professorship will provide him with discretionary funds over the following five years for research and scholarship. At the Wei LAB, his work has focused on conducting and promoting research to help make more equitable and inclusive learning and work environments in education, particularly higher education.

"It is a distinct honor to assume the Rupple-Bascom Professorship," said Jackson. "The resources and platform will be used to deepen my research commitment and advocacy to disrupting organizational disparities in and outside of the education enterprise."