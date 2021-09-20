Dr. Jerlando F.L. Jackson Named Rupple-Bascom Professor at University of Wisconsin-Madison

user-gravatar
Rebecca Kelliher
Sep 20, 2021

Dr. Jerlando F. L. JacksonDr. Jerlando F. L. JacksonThe University of Wisconsin-Madison (UWM) has appointed Dr. Jerlando F. L. Jackson as the Rupple-Bascom Professor in the School of Education. Jackson currently chairs the School's Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, and he is the director and chief research scientist of Wisconsin's Equity and Inclusion Laboratory (Wei LAB).

"I'm thrilled that Professor Jackson has been awarded the Rupple-Bascom Professorship," said Dr. Diana Hess, dean of the School of Education at UWM. "The high quality of his research and the leadership he has provided for the department, our School, and the campus community make Professor Jackson a deserving recipient of this professorship."

Jackson's research interests include hiring practices, career mobility, and workforce diversity as well as discrimination with a focus on organizational disparities. Over his career, Jackson has earned more than $13 million in grant and research funds.

The Rupple-Bascom Professorship will provide him with discretionary funds over the following five years for research and scholarship. At the Wei LAB, his work has focused on conducting and promoting research to help make more equitable and inclusive learning and work environments in education, particularly higher education.

"It is a distinct honor to assume the Rupple-Bascom Professorship," said Jackson. "The resources and platform will be used to deepen my research commitment and advocacy to disrupting organizational disparities in and outside of the education enterprise."

Read Next
Dr. Gretchen Generett, dean of Duquesne University's School of Education
News Roundup
Dr. Gretchen Generett Appointed Dean of Duquesne's School of Education
September 20, 2021
Related Stories
Dr. Cassandra Berbary
News Roundup
RIT Receives $1.5 Million to Grow Its Priority Behavioral Health and Clinical Psychology Internship Program
Booker T. Washington Auditorium
News Roundup
Historic Booker T. Washington Auditorium Restoration Project Receives $500,000 from National Park Service
763980 060315 Mt Sac Sign
Sports
Former Basketball Coach Sues a California College For Discrimination and Corruption
Pexels Nataliya Vaitkevich 7173026
News Roundup
HBCU Students To Lead $7.5 Million Venture Capital Fund
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
LEO Lecturer III
University of Michigan
Professional Development Associate
Branch Alliance for Educator Diversity
Computer Science & Cybersecurity Ins/Assist Pro
Columbia-Greene Community College
Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art (Open Rank)
Allen Memorial Art Museum, Oberlin College
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Professor of Contemporary Art History
Texas Christian University
Premium Employers
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Innovative Approaches to Diversifying the Academic Pipeline with Drs. Curtis Byrd and Rihana S. Mason
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More