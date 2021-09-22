Northwestern Receives $480M, Largest Single Gift In Its History

Northwestern University has received the largest single gift in its history: $480 million from the Patrick and Shirley Ryan family. The gift will support biomedical, economics and business research at the university and will help fund the redevelopment of the university's Ryan Field stadium.

“The Ryan Family’s new gift will have a profound and lasting impact on faculty and student opportunities, including research and discovery,” said Northwestern President Dr. Morton Schapiro. "Additionally, our student-athletes, coaches, fans and the community will benefit from their support of Northwestern Athletics and Recreation for many years to come."

The family's $480 million gift has also made a sizable impact to the university's "We Will" campaign, pushing it over the $6 billion mark and making it "one of the largest fundraising campaigns in the history of higher education," according to the university.















