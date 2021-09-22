Washington University Names New Dean to Lead University College, Strengthen Continuing Education

Jessica Ruf
Sep 22, 2021

Dr. Asquith S. "Sean" Armstrong will become dean of University College at Washington University (WashU) in St. Louis. He was most recently executive director for continuing education at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, where he designed programs and solutions that supported students pursuing continuing education.

Asquith S. 'Sean' ArmstrongAsquith S. "Sean" ArmstrongIn his new role, Armstrong will similarly help WashU's University College excel as a school for continuing education "with a greater focus on accessible pathways for economic mobility and career advancement for residents of the St. Louis region," according to WashU.

“We aim to make University College, and by extension, Washington University, more recognized and relevant for working adults in the region,” Corcoran said. “This is part of our commitment to St. Louis, and we are happy to have Dean Armstrong leading the charge to offer a WashU educational experience that’s more accessible, community-facing and career-focused.”

Armstrong holds a bachelor's in history from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, a master’s in public administration in public personnel management from Troy University and a doctorate in higher education and policy studies from UCF. Additionally, he serves as a planning committee member on the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference and is a founding member of the Florida Prison Education Project.


Read Next
Ryans960
News Roundup
Northwestern Receives $480M, Largest Single Gift In Its History
September 22, 2021
Related Stories
Ryans960
News Roundup
Northwestern Receives $480M, Largest Single Gift In Its History
Dr. Cassandra Berbary
News Roundup
RIT Receives $1.5 Million to Grow Its Priority Behavioral Health and Clinical Psychology Internship Program
Booker T. Washington Auditorium
News Roundup
Historic Booker T. Washington Auditorium Restoration Project Receives $500,000 from National Park Service
763980 060315 Mt Sac Sign
Sports
Former Basketball Coach Sues a California College For Discrimination and Corruption
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Professional Development Associate
Branch Alliance for Educator Diversity
Computer Science & Cybersecurity Ins/Assist Pro
Columbia-Greene Community College
Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art (Open Rank)
Allen Memorial Art Museum, Oberlin College
LEO Lecturer III
University of Michigan
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Professor of Contemporary Art History
Texas Christian University
Premium Employers
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Innovative Approaches to Diversifying the Academic Pipeline with Drs. Curtis Byrd and Rihana S. Mason
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More