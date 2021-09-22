Dr. Asquith S. "Sean" Armstrong will become dean of University College at Washington University (WashU) in St. Louis. He was most recently executive director for continuing education at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, where he designed programs and solutions that supported students pursuing continuing education.

In his new role, Armstrong will similarly help WashU's University College excel as a school for continuing education "with a greater focus on accessible pathways for economic mobility and career advancement for residents of the St. Louis region," according to WashU.

“We aim to make University College, and by extension, Washington University, more recognized and relevant for working adults in the region,” Corcoran said. “This is part of our commitment to St. Louis, and we are happy to have Dean Armstrong leading the charge to offer a WashU educational experience that’s more accessible, community-facing and career-focused.”

Armstrong holds a bachelor's in history from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, a master’s in public administration in public personnel management from Troy University and a doctorate in higher education and policy studies from UCF. Additionally, he serves as a planning committee member on the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference and is a founding member of the Florida Prison Education Project.



