Thomas Nelson Community College Renamed Virginia Peninsula Community College

user-gravatar
Rebecca Kelliher
Sep 24, 2021

Thomas Nelson Community College to be renamed Virginia Peninsula Community CollegeThomas Nelson Community College to be renamed Virginia Peninsula Community CollegeLeaving behind its controversial namesake, Thomas Nelson Jr., who was the slaveholding fourth governor of Virginia, Thomas Nelson Community College will be renamed Virginia Peninsula Community College.

"Narrowing the list of suggestions down to three was no small task," said Dr. Towuanna Porter Brannon, president of Thomas Nelson, in a local news report. "However, when speaking with diverse groups of students, faculty, staff, and alumni about the new name, one theme continued to emerge - 'Virginia Peninsula Community College represents me.' I believe we have identified a name that is welcoming, inclusive, and representative of our unique region."

Thomas Nelson's board voted unanimously in February to change the school's name to better reflect the institution's values of inclusion and diversity.

Two buildings on campus are also named after Nelson's associates and so will be renamed. College officials say that a new building will in addition eventually replace three more buildings named after Nelson's peers (Moore, Diggs, and Harrison). 


Read Next
Golden Nugget Online Gaming donates $1 million to Virginia's HBCUs.
News Roundup
Virginia HBCUs Receive $1 Million from Golden Nugget Online Gaming
September 24, 2021
Related Stories
Golden Nugget Online Gaming donates $1 million to Virginia's HBCUs.
News Roundup
Virginia HBCUs Receive $1 Million from Golden Nugget Online Gaming
Ryans960
News Roundup
Northwestern Receives $480M, Largest Single Gift In Its History
Dr. Cassandra Berbary
News Roundup
RIT Receives $1.5 Million to Grow Its Priority Behavioral Health and Clinical Psychology Internship Program
Booker T. Washington Auditorium
News Roundup
Historic Booker T. Washington Auditorium Restoration Project Receives $500,000 from National Park Service
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Professor of Contemporary Art History
Texas Christian University
LEO Lecturer III
University of Michigan
Professional Development Associate
Branch Alliance for Educator Diversity
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Computer Science & Cybersecurity Ins/Assist Pro
Columbia-Greene Community College
Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art (Open Rank)
Allen Memorial Art Museum, Oberlin College
Premium Employers
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
White Nationalism in Higher Education with Dr. Michael H. Gavin
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More