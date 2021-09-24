Virginia HBCUs Receive $1 Million from Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG), an online gaming company, recently gave $1 million to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in Virginia through the Commonwealth of Virginia HBCU Fund.

Among all five of the Commonwealth's HBCUs, the funding will be distributed equally. These institutions are Norfolk State University, Virginia Union University, Virginia State University, Hampton University, and Virginia University of Lynchburg.

GNOG also said that it will share 4% of its net gaming revenue with the HBCUs, including an annual minimum shared donation of $500,000, according to local reports.