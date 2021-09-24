Virginia HBCUs Receive $1 Million from Golden Nugget Online Gaming

user-gravatar
Rebecca Kelliher
Sep 24, 2021

Golden Nugget Online Gaming donates $1 million to Virginia's HBCUs.Golden Nugget Online Gaming donates $1 million to Virginia's HBCUs.Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG), an online gaming company, recently gave $1 million to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in Virginia through the Commonwealth of Virginia HBCU Fund.

Among all five of the Commonwealth's HBCUs, the funding will be distributed equally. These institutions are Norfolk State University, Virginia Union University, Virginia State University, Hampton University, and Virginia University of Lynchburg.

GNOG also said that it will share 4% of its net gaming revenue with the HBCUs, including an annual minimum shared donation of $500,000, according to local reports.

Related Stories
Ryans960
News Roundup
Northwestern Receives $480M, Largest Single Gift In Its History
Dr. Cassandra Berbary
News Roundup
RIT Receives $1.5 Million to Grow Its Priority Behavioral Health and Clinical Psychology Internship Program
Booker T. Washington Auditorium
News Roundup
Historic Booker T. Washington Auditorium Restoration Project Receives $500,000 from National Park Service
763980 060315 Mt Sac Sign
Sports
Former Basketball Coach Sues a California College For Discrimination and Corruption
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Computer Science & Cybersecurity Ins/Assist Pro
Columbia-Greene Community College
LEO Lecturer III
University of Michigan
Professional Development Associate
Branch Alliance for Educator Diversity
Professor of Contemporary Art History
Texas Christian University
Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art (Open Rank)
Allen Memorial Art Museum, Oberlin College
Premium Employers
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
White Nationalism in Higher Education with Dr. Michael H. Gavin
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More