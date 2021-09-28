$550,000 Grant To Help Inform Kentucky Students of Career Pathways, Industry Needs

Jessica Ruf
Sep 28, 2021

A $550,000 grant from the Lumina Foundation aims to help Complete College America (CCA) increase student success and close attainment gaps at two- and four-year institutions throughout Kentucky. The grant will specifically support the implementation of CCA's Purpose First strategy program, which helps students understand the connections between their coursework, career goals and labor needs. 

Engineer 4915445 1920"To ensure greater social mobility for underrepresented communities, whether high school graduates or displaced workers, institutions of higher learning must provide relevant information associated with all careers and link academic pathways to all programs of study, clearly identifying connections between learning outcomes and job competencies for students," states a CCA press release.

By partnering business and industry professionals with postsecondary institutions, the Purpose First strategy hopes to help students make informed decisions regarding their academic majors and potential career pathways.

“Kentucky has taken great strides to connect higher education degrees and credentials to the workforce,” said Dr. Aaron Thompson from Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education. “The partnership with CCA to implement Purpose First strategies in Kentucky will accelerate this work and result in clearer pathways to gainful employment, especially for our minority and low-income students. I’m excited to get the work started.”

