Report: Majority of Campus Leaders Feel Ideological Conflicts 'Unlikely' On Campus This Year

Jessica Ruf
Sep 30, 2021

Campus leaders are more concerned about supporting students’ well-being, financial needs and mental health than they are about the potential for campus unrest, protests or confrontations, concludes a report, Academic Year 2021–2022: Are College Campuses Ready?, by The Association of American Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) and the Center for University Excellence at American University (AU).

Bullhorn Gd250de707 1280Based on results from a nationwide survey of 140 senior college and university administrators collected at the conclusion of the spring 2021 semester, the report found the majority of those surveyed (59%) felt that conflicts between students of different ideological groups are either “unlikely” or “very unlikely” to occur. Additionally, just over 1% marked such confrontations as “very likely” and fewer than 1% reported feeling “very concerned” about potential political confrontations on campus.

“This survey of senior campus leaders raises questions about institutional expectations and preparation for the multiple psychosocial and ideological dynamics that may play out in the coming year,” said Scott A. Bass, executive director of the Center of University Excellence at AU and a coauthor of the report. “It is critically important to look for larger national trends that may prove to be disruptive, anticipate their impact on campus, and prepare the campus community, even if these disruptions do not materialize.”

Similarly, coauthor Ashley Finley, vice president for research and senior advisor to the president at AAC&U, expressed hope that leaders prepare for potential issues they may not have previously considered. According to the survey results, 57% of campus leaders reported having no policies in place for managing confrontations specifically involving protesters and counter-protesters, including 13% who were unsure whether such policies exist on their campus.

“We hope campus leaders will use this report to reflect on the conversations that may or may not be happening on their campus,” said Finley. “Finding opportunities to invite civil dialogue will be far better for campus community building than being caught off guard.”

Related Stories
Engineer 4915445 1920
News Roundup
$550,000 Grant To Help Inform Kentucky Students of Career Pathways, Industry Needs
Virtual Concert Posterv2 2021 Mw
Latest News
The College Fund Hosts Free Indigenous Peoples Day Concert
Kimberlé Crenshaw, professor of law at Columbia University and University of California, Los Angeles, receives lifetime service award
News Roundup
Kimberlé W. Crenshaw Receives Lifetime Service Award
Golden Nugget Online Gaming donates $1 million to Virginia's HBCUs.
News Roundup
Virginia HBCUs Receive $1 Million from Golden Nugget Online Gaming
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor of Forest Genetics/Genomics
Michigan State University
Assistant Professor of Science Education
University of Memphis
Health and Counseling Center - Counselor
St. Lawrence University
Provost
Valencia College
Language and Literacy Faculty Position at Georgia
Georgia State University
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Premium Employers
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
White Nationalism in Higher Education with Dr. Michael H. Gavin
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More