Dr. Judith Butler and Dr. Cornel West Named The New School's Presidential Visiting Scholars

The New School has named distinguished philosophers Drs. Judith Butler and Cornel West as this year's inaugural Presidential Visiting Scholars. They will both join the faculty at The New School for Social Research (NSSR) for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Butler, well-known for her studies on gender theory, will teach an intensive graduate seminar in the fall 2021 semester. West in the spring will deliver a public lecture as well as two lectures open to The New School community. In addition, he will have an open discussion with the institution's graduate philosophy students.

"We are honored to launch this important program with the visionary scholars Judith Butler and Cornel West, who are renowned for constantly challenging the status quo, making them ideal selections as our inaugural Presidential Visiting Scholars at The New School," said Dr. Dwight A. McBride, president of The New School.

West has written 20 books and edited 13, and he is especially known for Race Matters and Democracy Matters. Butler has authored several highly regarded works as well, including Gender Trouble: Feminism and the Subversion of Identity.

"Judith Butler and Cornel West are important and bold thinkers in philosophy on issues of gender and race and social change, and we are so honored to host them at The New School for Social Research," said Dr. William Milberg, dean and professor economics at NSSR.