Oakland University President Gives $1 Million to School

user-gravatar
Rebecca Kelliher
Oct 4, 2021

Dr. Ora Pescovitz, president of Oakland University in Rochester, MichiganDr. Ora Pescovitz, president of Oakland University in Rochester, MichiganDr. Ora Pescovitz, the president of Oakland University (OU) based in Rochester, Michigan, has donated $1 million to the institution she leads. The gift will support scholarships for students expected to become business, community, and civic leaders.

"These are the kids that go on to do remarkable things, change the world," said Pescovitz in The Detroit News, a local publication. "I want to attract students who may not be thinking about Oakland. We have so much to offer them."

Called the Pescovitz Presidential Scholarship, OU's Honors College will administer the scholarship to about four to five students per year at the start. In four years, the scholarship's endowment is expected to support about 16 to 20 students a year to study at OU.

"This magnificent new scholarship has the potential to change the world for the better through students right here on our campus," said Dr. Graeme Harper, dean of OU's Honors College.

With this gift, Pescovitz has donated a total of $1.78 million to the university during her time as president. She created two endowments with gifts and commitments of $500,000 earlier this year. In 2020, Pescovitz additionally created a third endowment with a $25,000 gift. Before OU, Pescovitz served as senior vice president and U.S. medical leader at Lilly Biomedicines for Eli Lilly and Company. 

Related Stories
Engineer 4915445 1920
News Roundup
$550,000 Grant To Help Inform Kentucky Students of Career Pathways, Industry Needs
Virtual Concert Posterv2 2021 Mw
Latest News
The College Fund Hosts Free Indigenous Peoples Day Concert
Kimberlé Crenshaw, professor of law at Columbia University and University of California, Los Angeles, receives lifetime service award
News Roundup
Kimberlé W. Crenshaw Receives Lifetime Service Award
Golden Nugget Online Gaming donates $1 million to Virginia's HBCUs.
News Roundup
Virginia HBCUs Receive $1 Million from Golden Nugget Online Gaming
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Vice President, Talent, Culture, and Inclusion
Indiana University Foundation
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Assistant Professor of Elementary Education
University of Memphis
Executive Vice President and Chancellor
Indiana University‐Purdue University Indianapolis
Entrepreneurship - Assistant/Associate Professor
The University of Alabama
Management Instructor (3-Year Renewable)
The University of Alabama
Premium Employers
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
White Nationalism in Higher Education with Dr. Michael H. Gavin
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More