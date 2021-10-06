Nine Nonprofit Leaders to Participate in Racial Healing Certification Program

Nine nonprofit leaders will participate in a new "first of its kind" racial healing certification program created by the Center on Community Philanthropy at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service.

"We know the time is now for our communities to heal," said Dr. Charlotte L. Williams, professor and director of the Center on Community Philanthropy. "This inaugural class comes from diverse backgrounds and experiences - and they are ready to take the next step in their commitment to understanding and promoting racial healing.”

Each organization represented in the inaugural class comes from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation Strong and Effective Sector initiative. Participants will work to strengthen their nonprofit leadership through a racial healing curriculum developed by the National Compadres Network.

The inaugural class includes: