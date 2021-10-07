Benedict College Joins National HBCU Initiative Supporting Students

Alongside 28 other historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), Benedict College, a private HBCU in South Carolina, will take part in a student-centered initiative with Strada Education Network, a nonprofit that works to increase people's economic mobility.

Thanks to an initial $25 million grant from Strada, the initiative at participating HBCUs will support selected students with their leadership and career skills.

"This initiative builds on our long-standing dedication to identifying systematic and sustainable strategies to help more Americans achieve better life outcomes for themselves, their families, and their communities through postsecondary education," said Dr. Marshall Grigsby, Strada trustee and former HBCU president, provost, and faculty member.

At Benedict, the participating students, known as Strada Scholars, will receive scholarships as well as financial help to ease some of the costs of internships. The College will select students to be Scholars.

"This partnership has been inclusive and collaborative from the beginning," said Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, president and CEO of Benedict College, on working with Strada. "Together, we've integrated feedback from nearly a third of the nation's HBCUs in designing this student-centered program and convened a strong group of presidents to shape the relationship."

Grigsby added why the Strada initiative focuses on HBCUs.

"Black colleges have a profound, positive influence in communities and for alumni and students, who, in turn, have the potential to make a positive difference in society," he said. "We hope to expand this work with an even broader cohort of institutions in years to come."