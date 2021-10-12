Tribal Law and Economics Program Launches at George Mason University

At George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School, the Law & Economics Center launched a Tribal Law and Economics Program (TLEP) to serve indigenous communities in the U.S. TLEP will apply economic analysis to the legal institutions governing tribal lands as well as host educational programming.

Adam Crepelle, assistant professor at Scalia Law and a citizen of the United Houma Nation, will lead the program. Crepelle is also an associate justice on the Pascua Yaqui Tribe's Court of Appeals.

TLEP's inaugural educational programming, "Introduction to Law & Economics for Tribal Judges," will run from October 31 to November 4 at the Law School.

In addition, as part of TLEP, the Law School has added courses to the student curriculum, including a three-credit course on federal Indian Law this semester.