Tribal Law and Economics Program Launches at George Mason University

user-gravatar
Rebecca Kelliher
Oct 12, 2021

Adam Crepelle, assistant professor of law and director of the Tribal Law & Economics Project at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law SchoolAdam Crepelle, assistant professor of law and director of the Tribal Law & Economics Project at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law SchoolAt George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School, the Law & Economics Center launched a Tribal Law and Economics Program (TLEP) to serve indigenous communities in the U.S. TLEP will apply economic analysis to the legal institutions governing tribal lands as well as host educational programming.

Adam Crepelle, assistant professor at Scalia Law and a citizen of the United Houma Nation, will lead the program. Crepelle is also an associate justice on the Pascua Yaqui Tribe's Court of Appeals.

TLEP's inaugural educational programming, "Introduction to Law & Economics for Tribal Judges," will run from October 31 to November 4 at the Law School.

In addition, as part of TLEP, the Law School has added courses to the student curriculum, including a three-credit course on federal Indian Law this semester. 

Related Stories
Aacu Logo
Latest News
AAC&U Names 19 New Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Centers
Hands G99385b922 1920
News Roundup
Nine Nonprofit Leaders to Participate in Racial Healing Certification Program
Engineer 4915445 1920
News Roundup
$550,000 Grant To Help Inform Kentucky Students of Career Pathways, Industry Needs
Virtual Concert Posterv2 2021 Mw
Latest News
The College Fund Hosts Free Indigenous Peoples Day Concert
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
AVP Of Student Development & Dean Of Students
SUNY Broome Community College
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Hist of African migration to N America
The Ohio State University
Distinguished Fellow & Asst. Professor
Georgetown University
Associate Director, Advising & Stud Services
Boston College Law School
Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences
University of Portland
Premium Employers
Tcu Logo Purple 5 X7 01
TCU
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Promoting Diversity in Higher Education with Dr. Katrice Albert, University of Kentucky’s new Vice President for Institutional Diversity
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More