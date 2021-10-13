AccessLex Donates $5M Worth of Bar Preparation Courses To Help Diversify Law

Jessica Ruf
Oct 13, 2021

AccessLex Institute, a legal education nonprofit, has launched what it calls "the only national nonprofit bar preparation program." The bar prep program, called Helix Bar, is another initiative to help diversify and improve access to law careers.

Man G69d1bdba2 1920Notably, as part of the program's inaugural year, Helix Bar is offering more than 4,000 complimentary course packages, worth a value of $5 million, to nonprofit and state-affiliated ABA-approved law schools.

“As a mission-directed charity whose lodestar directs us to empower the next generation of lawyers from admission to law school to admission to the bar, our actions are driven solely by our resolve to leverage our resources to advance the interests of law students,” said Christopher P. Chapman, AccessLex president and chief executive officer. “Free from the constraints imposed by the profit-driven model that dominates the bar preparation marketplace, this multi-million-dollar donation is just the latest example of our ability to positively impact access and affordability for aspiring lawyers.”


.

