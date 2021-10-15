Statue of Civil Rights Pioneer Mary McLeod Bethune to Replace Confederate General In the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hill

Jessica Ruf
Oct 15, 2021

An 11-foot-tall, 6,129-pound marble statue of civil rights pioneer Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune will soon reside in the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall, representing Florida and replacing one of a Confederate general, reports CNN.

8556420979 3ef1082878 BEach state has two statues within Statuary Hall, and Florida Gov. Rick Scott requested the removal of the Confederate statue in 2016. Bethune, an influential Black educator and civil and women's rights leader, was then selected in 2018, becoming the first African American to have a state-commissioned statue in the Hall.

Born to former slaves, Bethune opened a boarding school for Black children in 1904 --- setting the foundation for what would become Bethune-Cookman University --- and later led voter registration drives after women gained the right to vote in 1920, reports CNN. Additionally, she advised five U.S. presidents and was named director of the National Youth Administration's Office of Negro Affairs.

"Dr. Bethune embodies the very best of the Sunshine State -- Floridians and all Americans can take great pride in being represented by the great educator and civil rights icon," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida said in a press release. 

Bethune's statue was made by master sculptor Nilda Comas, a Hispanic woman who spent two years carving the marble, which was sourced from the same Italian Alps cave that Michelangelo used. The Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund, Inc. raised about $800,000 in private donations for the project.





Read Next
Screen Shot 2021 10 15 At 3 41 43 Pm
News Roundup
Michigan's Only HBCU, Which Shuttered in 2013, May Reopen as Design Academy
October 15, 2021
Related Stories
Aacu Logo
Latest News
AAC&U Names 19 New Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Campus Centers
Hands G99385b922 1920
News Roundup
Nine Nonprofit Leaders to Participate in Racial Healing Certification Program
Engineer 4915445 1920
News Roundup
$550,000 Grant To Help Inform Kentucky Students of Career Pathways, Industry Needs
Virtual Concert Posterv2 2021 Mw
Latest News
The College Fund Hosts Free Indigenous Peoples Day Concert
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
AVP Of Student Development & Dean Of Students
SUNY Broome Community College
Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences
University of Portland
Dean, College of the Arts
Columbus State University
Associate Director, Advising & Stud Services
Boston College Law School
Hist of African migration to N America
The Ohio State University
Distinguished Fellow & Asst. Professor
Georgetown University
Premium Employers
Tamu Logo (1)
Texas A&M University
A T Still Univ Logo
A.T. Still University
Su Logo Color
Salisbury University
Ts Ujpg
Texas Southern University
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Promoting Diversity in Higher Education with Dr. Katrice Albert, University of Kentucky’s new Vice President for Institutional Diversity
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More