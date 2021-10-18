Colby College Bans Discrimination Based on Caste

Rebecca Kelliher
Oct 18, 2021

Dr. Tayo Clyburn, dean of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Colby CollegeDr. Tayo Clyburn, dean of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Colby CollegeColby College, a private liberal arts college in Maine, is banning discrimination based on caste, or inherited social class, and is one of the country's first colleges to do so.

In its nondiscrimination policy for the campus community, the college added caste to its list of protections.

Brandeis University in Massachusetts, also announced in late 2019 that it would prohibit caste discrimination on campus.

"It's important that we take a step back, reflect on the policies that we call upon to promote inclusivity and safeguard members of the community," said Dr. Tayo Clyburn, dean of diversity, equity, and inclusion at Colby, on the updated policy.

